OAN Newsroom

Updated 2:17 PM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Twitter has rolled out election misinformation rules. One America caught up with Ryan Chamberlin, founder of True Patriot Network , to talk more about it as conservatives believe the rules are to silence them.

MORE NEWS: Political Viewpoint Appears To Be Influencing FBI 2A Statistics