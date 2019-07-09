Trending

Twitter pauses the removal of inactive accounts

FILE – This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:30 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

Twitter has decided to put the brakes on wiping out inactive accounts. In a Wednesday tweet, the social media giant said it is stalling its previous decision to remove inactive accounts until it figures out how to preserve the ones of people who have died.

Twitter sent out an email on Tuesday, which warned users that any account that’s been inactive for more than six months would be removed if the user fails to login by December 11th. Now that the decision is delayed, security specialists suggested it may be harder for Twitter to crackdown on cyber threats.

“It’s a lot easier to hack and to use an account illegally if that account is inactive,” said DW News reporter Amien Essif. “If you log into someone’s account as a hacker and they don’t notice, then of course you can use that — the Islamic State has even started doing this.”

Twitter suggested it will continue monitoring laws around the world to help find a solution.

