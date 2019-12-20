Twitter fixes glitch in its Android app



The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 20, 2019

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Friday it had fixed a vulnerability in its app for Android devices that could have allowed hackers to control user accounts and access private information including direct messages and protected tweets.

The microblogging site said https://privacy.twitter.com/en/blog it does not have any proof of the vulnerability being exploited.

The glitch did not affect its apps for Apple’s devices, the company said.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru)