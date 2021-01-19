Twitter considering expanding ‘permanent bans’ to other GOP groups

OAN Newsroom

A new report by Project Veritas further details plans by social media giants to monitor and outlaw free speech on the internet across the globe. New videos show top Twitter executives discussing ways to purge conservative opinions and restrict information on their platform.

Insiders in Big Tech can contact us at VeritasTips@protonmail.com or on Signal at 914-653-3110 pic.twitter.com/B7sxGdRDOp — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 18, 2021

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey went on to say that the effort to purge his site will be “much bigger and will go on for much longer.” This comes despite Dorsey telling U.S. lawmakers last year that his company would not target conservatives for censorship.

Twitter executives have recognized that their users are dramatically divided politically, yet appeared to admit opinions that challenge mainstream politics in the U.S. and other countries will be the ones that are removed from their platform.

This comes as Pew Research has found the most active 10 percent of users on Twitter focus on politics and are responsible for 80 percent of the content on the site.

Additionally, the users are predominantly younger Democrats. However, a majority’s opinion does not negate a minority’s right to share their ideas.

While arguing on behalf of the President’s and all other conservatives’ right to free speech, attorney Rudy Giuliani has ramped up his criticism of social media giants.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Giuliani said Big Tech has assisted in the Democrat cover-up of a number of conservative concerns from reports detailing instances of voter fraud in several states to calls to investigate the Biden’s foreign affairs.

Giuliani also noted free speech has always been one of our key constitutional freedoms, but continued censorship has rendered it nearly nonexistent.

Want to expose tech giants like Twitter? APPLY NOW: https://t.co/NerelyjYd0 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 18, 2021

