Twitter account of India PM Modi’s personal website apparently hacked

September 2, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website appeared to be hacked early on Thursday with a series of tweets requesting its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency, which was subsequently taken down.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Mode’s office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account Narendra.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)