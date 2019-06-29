Twins activate Buxton, Gonzalez from injured list



June 29, 2019

The Minnesota Twins have reinstated infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez and outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Saturday.

Gonzalez, who is batting .255 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 63 games this season, suffered a strained right hamstring during a win over the Boston Red Sox on June 18 and missed the past nine games.

Buxton returns from a right wrist contusion that cost him the past 13 games. He’s hitting .266 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 40 runs scored in 65 games this season.

In corresponding moves, the Twins optioned outfielders Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr. to Triple-A Rochester. Cave has played in 28 games for the Twins this season and in the past 10 games since being recalled had four hits in 33 at-bats with a home run, while Wade made his major league debut on Friday night. He was hitless in one at-bat.

–Field Level Media