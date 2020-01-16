Turkish President Erdogan defends decision to send troops to Libya

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is defending his decision to send troops to Libya. On Thursday, Erdogan dismissed international criticism of his actions and said he wants to ensure the stability and survival of what he called “Libya’s legitimate government.”

He added Turkish ships will continue patrolling Libya’s territorial waters.

“We should not forsake our brothers and sisters in Libya.” Turkish President Erdogan pic.twitter.com/DXcyQ1YO2z — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 25, 2019

Libyan rebels, who control 85 percent of that country, are pushing to liberate Tripoli and reunite the country.

Erdogan brushed off concerns his actions could cause an escalation in the Libyan crisis.

“We signed an agreement with Libya to delineate maritime borders. It is no longer legally possible to conduct exploration and drilling activities, or to run pipelines in the region between the Turkish and Libyan coasts, without the approval of both countries. In 2020, we are licensing these areas and starting the search and drilling.” – Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey

Libyan rebels are accusing Erdogan of advancing ‘political Islam’ in their country to assert its influence in North Africa.

RELATED: Libya’s Haftar Committed To Ceasefire, Germany Says