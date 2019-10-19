Turkish President calls on Syria to step away from border, vows continued attacks on Kurds

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 PM PST – Saturday, October 19, 2019

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is calling on Syrian forces to step away from the northeastern border of Syria so they can relocate thousands of refugees. Erdogan has said he hopes to address the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet in Sochi on Tuesday.

Syrian government forces have reportedly moved into the area to support Kurdish fighters who have been targeted by Turkey’s offensive. A spokesperson for the Turkish government said the fighters are hampering their efforts and claimed the Kurdish forces are violating the ceasefire.

“There have been a number of incidents since yesterday — they fired at our soldiers and also some of the Syrian National Army forces,” explained Ibrahim Kalin. “We retaliated to some of them within the framework of our self-defense.”

President Erdogan has vowed to resume attacks on what he called “terrorists” if the ceasefire breaks down or the deadline passes.

“If it works, it works,” he said. “If it doesn’t…we will continue from where we left and keep crushing the heads of the terrorists.”

The Turkish president also said he would discuss the deployment of Syrian government forces in a planned safe zone in Northern Syria during talks with President Putin next week.

“We have to find a solution,” he said. “The same situation holds true for that area as well — if it doesn’t (work), we will continue to implement our own plans.”

A truce between Turkey and the Kurds was brokered by the U.S. on Thursday, spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence. Both parties agreed to hold back attacks for five days to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw to a safe zone. Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces have asked Pence to take responsibility for enforcing the ceasefire.