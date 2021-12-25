Turkish authorities fine local unit of crypto exchange Binance – Anadolu news agency



December 25, 2021

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has fined the local unit cryptocurrency exchange Binance 8 million lira ($751,314) over violations found during liability inspections, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

Anadolu said the fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind after the authority took on responsibilities to oversee crypto asset service providers in May. The news agency did not provide further details about the violations or inspections.

BN Teknoloji did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment at the weekend, while MASAK could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 10.6480 liras)

