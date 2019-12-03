Turkish annual inflation rose less than expected in November



FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

December 3, 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s annual consumer price inflation rose less than expected to 10.56% in November, increasing the chances of a sizeable rate cut by the central bank next week, even as inflation rebounded from a near three-year low.

Inflation surged last year https://tmsnrt.rs/2qbaDqO as Turkey’s currency crisis, which almost halved the value of the lira at one point, sent the cost of imports soaring. It has since fallen as the economy showed signs of recovery, and eased to 8.55% in October, its lowest since Dec. 2016.

The central bank, which says it sets its monetary stance to leave a “reasonable” real rate, had raised its policy rate to 24% last year but has since lowered it by 10 percentage points as inflation slowed.

For a graphic on Turkey’s inflation returns to double digits, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/TURKEY-ECONOMY-INFLATION/0H001QXN69RK/eikon.png

Month-on-month, consumer inflation rose 0.38% in November. A Reuters poll forecast of monthly inflation at 0.7% and annual inflation at 11%.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the lira’s recent stability and a decrease in imports helped “maintain the positive outlook in inflation” and showed Turkey could end the year below its inflation target of 12%.

Clothing and shoes prices surged the most, rising 2.69%. It was followed by the furniture group which was up 0.59%. The biggest decline was seen in the goods and services group, which was down 0.44%.

The producer price index declined 0.08% month-on-month in November for an annual rise of 4.26%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)