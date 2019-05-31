Turkey’s Isbank to sell 130 million shares it bought back last year



May 31, 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s Isbank decided on Friday to sell 130 million C class shares that it bought back last year by taking into account the relative improvement in economic conditions and efficient use of its capital.

In a stock exchange filing, Isbank, Turkey’s second largest bank by assets, said it authorized its head office to determine the sale price, method and calendar.

