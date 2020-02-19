Turkey’s Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive ‘matter of time’



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to phone as he addresses his ruling AK Party members in Istanbul, Turkey, February 15, 2020. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

February 19, 2020

ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey’s demands and warned that a military operation there was a “matter of time”.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a secure zone “no matter the cost”, even as talks continue with Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)