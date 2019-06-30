Turkey’s Erdogan says ‘never possible’ to consider U.S. plan for Middle East: NTV



ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said it was “never possible” for Turkey to positively consider the $50 billion U.S. peace plan for the Middle East, broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The White House last week outlined a $50 billion Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5 billion transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza.

Speaking to reporters after the G20 summit in Japan, Erdogan also said that the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey would hold a summit in July to discuss developments in Syria, NTV said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Sandra Maler)