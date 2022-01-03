Turkey’s Erdogan says he is saddened by inflation at 36% in 2021



ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was saddened by Turkey’s 2021 annual inflation after it soared to 36.1%, adding his government was determined to lower it to single digits.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the rise in inflation was due to an increase in global commodity prices and a decline of the lira, which lost nearly 44% of its value last year.

He also said authorities would inspect exorbitant price rises and announced additional support for civil servants’ and pensioners’ wages.

