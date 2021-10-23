Turkey’s Erdogan orders 10 ambassadors declared ‘persona non grata’



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

October 23, 2021

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors — including from the United States, Germany and France — ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors on Tuesday for what it said was an “irresponsible” statement calling for a just and speedy resolution to Kavala’s case. He has been in prison since late 2017, charged with financing protests and participating in a failed coup, which he denies.

