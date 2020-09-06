Turkey’s Erdogan, EU’s Michel discuss East Med – CNN Turk



September 6, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, CNN Turk reported.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a row over hydrocarbon exploration in the sea’s disputed waters and the extent of their continental shelves. There was no official confirmation of the talks.

