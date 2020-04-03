Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 425, total cases 20,921: health minister



FILE PHOTO: A funeral vehicle stands in front of a morgue to carry a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim to a cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas FILE PHOTO: A funeral vehicle stands in front of a morgue to carry a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim to a cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

April 3, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 69 to 425 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,786 to 20,921, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca said 16,160 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 141,716 since the outbreak began.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)