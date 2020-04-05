Turkey’s coronavirus death toll reaches 574 with 27,069 cases: minister



The medic checks the temperature of a passenger in a bus on a highway near Istanbul after the government decided to shut down the borders of 31 cities for all vehicles excluding transit passage for essential supplies, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas The medic checks the temperature of a passenger in a bus on a highway near Istanbul after the government decided to shut down the borders of 31 cities for all vehicles excluding transit passage for essential supplies, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

April 5, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 73 on Saturday to total 574, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,135 to bring the country’s total to 27,069, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He added that 20,065 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

(Reporting by Irem Koca and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Pravin Char)