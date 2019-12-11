Turkey will retaliate against any U.S. sanctions: foreign minister



December 11, 2019

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will retaliate if the United States takes negative steps against it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of Washington imposing sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu also said Turkey was open to alternatives to buying U.S. F-35 jets, including from Russia, after Ankara was suspended from the program over the S-400 purchase.

