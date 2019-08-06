Trending

Turkey will pay higher price later if does not act in Syria: Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul, Turkey, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

August 6, 2019

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will pay a higher price later if it does not do what is necessary in northern Syria today, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after vowing at the weekend to carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates.

Turkey has undertaken two previous military operations in northern Syria. In a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said that this “process would, God willing, very soon be taken to a new stage.”

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

