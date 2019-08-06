Turkey-U.S. relations should not become captive to S-400 dispute: Erdogan



FILE PHOTO: Turkey President Recep Tayip Erdogan attends the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

August 6, 2019

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he believes U.S. President Donald Trump will not allow ties between the two NATO allies to become captive to a dispute over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian S-400 defense system.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan also said there is no evidence that S-400 missile defense system will harm U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets.

