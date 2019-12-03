Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it does not recognize terrorism threats: Erdogan



December 3, 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey will oppose NATO’s plan for the defense of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognize groups that Turkey is fighting as terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey expects unconditional support in its fight against terrorist threats.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)