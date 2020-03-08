Turkey to discuss migrant issues with EU on Monday



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

March 8, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he will meet with European Union officials to discuss migrant issues on Monday.

Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey did not receive the support it expected from the international community when it comes to refugees but he was hoping to get a different result after Monday’s talks.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)