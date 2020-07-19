Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak



July 19, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has suspended flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, although health officials later sought to play down the estimate.

Turkish Airlines <THYAO.IS> had gradually restarted international flights as of June 11.

