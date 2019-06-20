Turkey sends second ship to drill near Cyprus, EU warns of action



Turkish Navy frigate TCG Fatih (F-242) is seen next to Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz at Dilovasi port in the western city of Kocaeli, Turkey, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer Turkish Navy frigate TCG Fatih (F-242) is seen next to Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz at Dilovasi port in the western city of Kocaeli, Turkey, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

June 20, 2019

DILOVASI, Turkey/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Turkey launched a second drilling ship on Thursday which will conduct natural gas operations off the northeast coast of Cyprus for three months, a move which risks aggravating a conflict with Cyprus over jurisdiction rights for oil and gas exploration.

Turkey and the internationally recognized Cypriot government have overlapping claims in that part of the Mediterranean, an area thought to be rich in natural gas.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at the launch of the vessel, Yavuz, it would operate in a borehole near Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula, and reach a depth of 3,300 meters (3,609 yards).

Turkey already has a ship offshore Cyprus, and Cyprus last week issued arrest warrants for its crew.

European Union leaders are set to warn Turkey on Thursday to end its gas drilling in disputed waters or face action from the bloc, as Greece and Cyprus pressed other EU states to speak out.

Gathering for an EU summit in Brussels, leaders are expected to issue a formal statement saying Turkey’s drilling is “illegal” and that the bloc “stands ready to respond appropriately,” according to a draft seen by Reuters.

“I’ll be supporting strong language being included in our conclusions today,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters when asked about the Cyprus-Turkey issue as he arrived for the two-day summit in Brussels.

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for “a clear message” from the EU, accusing Turkey of breaking international law and “violating European sovereignty.”

The dispute has escalated in the past month and also risks straining Ankara’s relations with its western allies.

Ankara, which does not have diplomatic relations with Cyprus, claims that certain areas in Cyprus’s offshore maritime zone, known as an EEZ, fall under the jurisdiction of Turkey or of Turkish Cypriots, who have their own breakaway state in the north of the island recognized only by Turkey.

Cyprus says that defining its EEZ is its sovereign right.

Donmez said unilateral agreements made between Cyprus and the regional countries that attempted to “steal” the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots had “no legal validity”.

“Turkey will continue its operations in its own continental shelf and in areas where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has licensed Turkiye Petrolleri without stopping,” Donmez said, referring to Turkey’s main oil exploration company.

“We are warning actors from outside the region that are forming cooperations with Cyprus: Do not chase illusions that will yield no results,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what action the EU might take against Ankara, and the bloc will ask its foreign service, the European External Action Service, to put forward options, the draft statement said.

Cyprus has threatened to jeopardize the EU membership bids of North Macedonia and Albania if the bloc does not take action against Ankara.

One senior EU official said one option was to end talks with Turkey over extending a customs union, which already allows tariff-free trade with the EU for industrial goods but not services or agriculture.

Another option could be formally suspending Turkey’s status as an official candidate to become a member of the European Union, although talks have been frozen for over a year.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 after a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Several peacemaking endeavors have failed and the discovery of offshore resources has increasingly complicated peace negotiations.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun in Dilovasi and Robin Emmott in Brussels; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Alexandra Hudson)