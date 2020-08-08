Trending

Turkey says it is ready to help rebuild port of Beirut

Site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area
Lebanese army member stands at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

August 8, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to help rebuild the port of Beirut, which was destroyed by a massive blast on Tuesday, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said during a visit to Lebanon on Saturday.

Turkey’s port of Mersin, on the Mediterranean, is ready to assist the port of Beirut, he said, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)

