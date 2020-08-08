Turkey says it is ready to help rebuild port of Beirut



Lebanese army member stands at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Lebanese army member stands at the site of Tuesday's blast, at Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to help rebuild the port of Beirut, which was destroyed by a massive blast on Tuesday, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay said during a visit to Lebanon on Saturday.

Turkey’s port of Mersin, on the Mediterranean, is ready to assist the port of Beirut, he said, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)