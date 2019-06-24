Turkey says F-35 partners disapprove of U.S. halting Turkish pilot training



FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that partners in the F-35 jet program do not support the steps taken by the United States regarding the training of Turkish pilots.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that training by Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets had been halted at a U.S. air base in Arizona following Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

