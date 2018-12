FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

December 25, 2018

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey will increase the minimum wage by 26 percent in 2019, for a monthly minimum wage of 2,020 lira ($381), the labour minister said on Tuesday.

Zehra Zumrut Selcuk made the announcement at a briefing that was broadcast live on television.

($1 = 5.2960 liras)

