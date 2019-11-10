Turkey plans to send ISIS troops home

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Captured ISIS soldiers may be heading back to their home countries soon. Turkey announced Saturday it will not continue to deal with the ISIS prisoners by itself and announced its intention to send the captured militants back to their countries.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu argued that Europe was taking insufficient action while dealing with the prisoners. He claimed European countries were refusing to take back citizens who left their home countries to join the terrorist organization.

“That is not acceptable to us — it’s also irresponsible,” stated Soylu. “We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries.”

The House of Representatives voted this week to sanction Turkey in hopes of pressuring the country to act in the best interest of the U.S.

“We cannot stand idly by while Turkey undermines the fight against ISIS, attacks our Kurdish allies, and puts hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians in harm’s way,” stated Representative Will Hurd. “These sanctions are an appropriate response that holds Turkey responsible for its actions and provides incentives for President Erdogan to change course.”

President Trump has not expressed too much concern over the issue. He recently announced he would lift sanctions on Turkey as long as the country did not do anything questionable. However, the president also emphasized that the U.S. has the right to reinstate sanctions if Turkey fails to honor its obligations.

“Should Turkey fail to honor its obligations, including the protection of religious and ethnic minorities, we reserve the right to re-impose crippling sanctions,” stated President Trump.

European countries have been divided as to how they will address the issue.