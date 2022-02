Turkey making efforts for immediate ceasefire, Erdogan tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a virtual summit called in by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey February 25, 2022. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a virtual summit called in by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey February 25, 2022. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

February 26, 2022

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call on Saturday that Ankara is making efforts for an immediate ceasefire.

In a statement, the Turkish Presidency said Erdogan also expressed condolences for Ukrainians killed in the Russian attack.

