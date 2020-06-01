Turkey begins to ease lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:18 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

Turkey is easing its lockdown restriction’s in an effort to restart their economy as coronavirus cases decrease. Businesses, museums and parks are reopening this week with restaurants and cafe’s allowing dine-in customers.

Daycare facilities and some lower division schools are able to reopen their doors as parents begin returning to work. Travel has also been permitted with limited domestic flights resuming.

While coronavirus cases have seen a decrease, government officials are urging people to practice social distancing.

“As of June 1, restrictions will be totally lifted for intercity travel…We see a benefit in continuing certain lockdown restrictions. Those aged 65 and over will continue to be restricted from going out with the exception of Sundays between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.,” announced Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. “I repeat, these three concepts for the ‘new normal’ order: masks, distance, hygiene — let’s not neglect these three things.”

Turkey has about 163,000 active coronavirus cases, which is the highest total outside Western Europe.