Tunisia’s health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital

People walk near the Wassila Bourguiba Hospital in Tunis
People walk near the Wassila Bourguiba Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

March 10, 2019

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s health minister Abdel-Raouf El-Sherif resigned on Saturday after 11 babies mysteriously died within 24 hours in a hospital in the capital, state news agency TAP said.

The health ministry and state prosecutors have launched investigations into the cause of the babies’ death which was likely due to a blood infection, it said.

Tunisians have complained about a decline of state services since the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 which has brought a democratic transition but also thrown the country into an economic crisis.

Government critics say the public sector is rife with corruption.

(Reporting by Hasham Hajali, Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing; editing by Diane Craft)

