Tunisians vote in parliamentary election



People wait to cast their votes outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Tunis, Tunisia October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi People wait to cast their votes outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Tunis, Tunisia October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

October 6, 2019

TUNIS (Reuters) – Polls opened on Sunday for a parliamentary election in Tunisia that will determine the shape of the next government at a difficult economic time for the country.

Sunday’s parliamentary vote is sandwiched between two rounds of a presidential election which has advanced two political outsiders into the runoff, raising questions over the strength of the main parties.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall. Editing by Jane Merriman)