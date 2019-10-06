Trending

Tunisians vote in parliamentary election

People wait to cast their votes outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Tunis,
People wait to cast their votes outside a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Tunis, Tunisia October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

October 6, 2019

TUNIS (Reuters) – Polls opened on Sunday for a parliamentary election in Tunisia that will determine the shape of the next government at a difficult economic time for the country.

Sunday’s parliamentary vote is sandwiched between two rounds of a presidential election which has advanced two political outsiders into the runoff, raising questions over the strength of the main parties.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall. Editing by Jane Merriman)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE