Tunisian president gets powers to dismiss judges under new body – decree



FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

February 13, 2022

TUNIS (Reuters) – A new provisional judicial body created by Tunisia’s president ruled on Sunday that he had the power to dismiss judges and removed their right to strike.

Last weekend, President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council that oversees judges, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

The new provisional body set up to replace the council issued a decree on Sunday saying Saied had the right to object to the promotion or nomination of judges, and was responsible for proposing judicial reforms.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)