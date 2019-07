FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi sits at his desk at the Carthage Palace, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2019, in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunisia Presidency/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi sits at his desk at the Carthage Palace, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2019, in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunisia Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

July 25, 2019

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died, the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Essebsi was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)