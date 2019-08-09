Tunisian PM Chahed submits bid to run for president



FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attends a news conference in Tunis, Tunisia, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

August 9, 2019

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, leader of the secular Tahya Tounes party, on Friday submitted his candidacy for the presidential election expected next month, making him one of the likely frontrunners.

The Sept. 15 vote comes after Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the 2011 uprising, died last month aged 92.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)