Tunisia’s suspended parliament defies president in vote against his measures



FILE PHOTO: A man holds Tunisian national flags during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

March 30, 2022

By Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian parliamentarians voted on Wednesday to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber and giving Kais Saied near total power, openly defying him in an online session, although he dismissed their meeting as illegal.

Some 124 MPs out of the total 217 attended the online session, their first since Saied’s intervention last summer, and 116 voted against the “exceptional measures” he has used since July to brush aside the 2014 democratic constitution and govern himself, deputy speaker Tarek Ftiti said.

The move represents parliament’s most direct challenge to Saied, who has dismissed it as being “of the past” and said on Monday a session would be illegal, issuing a stern warning that forces would confront “those who pushed Tunisians to fight”.

While the session may underscore increasing opposition to Saied and will challenge the legitimacy of his moves, it is not likely to alter his grip on power.

The meeting started after an hour’s delay. Reuters journalists and other people in Tunis said the connection to Zoom and Teams applications had stopped working temporarily shortly before the meeting was due to begin.

Speaking on the private Radio Mosaique, Communications Technology Minister Nizar Ben Neji denied that any applications had been disabled with the aim of disrupting the parliament session. “

However, independent MP Iyadh Loumi told local radio “we accuse authorities of disrupting the session”.

“We are not afraid to defend a legitimate institution,” said Yamina Zoglami, a parliament member from the moderate Islamist Ennahda.

“The people did not withdraw confidence from us. The president closed parliament with a tank.”

DIVISION

Parliament’s increased confidence reflects broadening opposition to Saied as he tries to rewrite the constitution, take control of the judiciary and impose new restrictions on civil society.

Ennahda, the biggest party in parliament with a quarter of the seats, and its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, who is parliamentary speaker, have been his most vocal critics.

Although political parties remain deeply divided against each other, more of them are now openly rallying against Saied and demanding he adopt an inclusive approach to any efforts to restructure the country’s politics.

Tunisia threw off autocratic rule in a 2011 revolution and introduced democracy, but its system that shared power between president and parliament has proven unpopular after years of political paralysis and economic stagnation.

Saied, a political newcomer and constitutional law professor, was elected in 2019 in a landslide second-round victory against a media mogul who was facing corruption charges, and he promised to clean up Tunisian politics.

His critics accuse him of staging a coup last summer when he ousted the elected parliament and moved to one-man rule, saying his political reforms lack credibility.

As the economy moves towards disaster with the government seeking an international bailout and the powerful labour union warning of a general strike, many Tunisians have grown disillusioned with his focus on constitutional change.

However, Saied’s intervention last summer appeared to be immensely popular with a country sick of the political squabbling that had characterised a democratic era in which jobs grew scarce and public services declined.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Nick Macfie, Bernadette Baum, Richard Chang, Alexandra Hudson)