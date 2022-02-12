Tunisia president names a new temporary Supreme Judiciary Council



CAIRO (Reuters) – Tunisia’s president issued a decree on Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council, effectively replacing the present council, the Tunisian presidency announced on Facebook.

Late last week President Kais Saied said he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

