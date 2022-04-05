Tulsi Gabbard defends Fla. Parental Rights in Education law

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:12 AM PT – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently defended Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. She took to Twitter on Monday to note the bill prohibits government or government schools from indoctrinating woke sexual values in schools to an audience that is by law required to attend.

Gabbard went on to say that when she read the law, she was shocked it only applies to student in kindergarten through third grade. She suggested it should extend through 12th grade or prohibit the teaching all together.

When I first heard about Florida’s Parental Rights bill, I was shocked it only protects children K-3. Third grade? How about 12th grade—or not at all. Meanwhile, schools are failing: 1 in 4 graduates are functionally illiterate. Parents should raise their kids, not the government pic.twitter.com/CycF8cKRh3 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 4, 2022

“Now government has no place in our personal lives, government has no place in bedrooms,” Gabbard stated. “Parents are the ones responsible for raising their kids and instilling in them a moral foundation, not the government. Now the reality that we’re facing in this country is our schools are failing.”

The former presidential candidate said she believes parents should be raising their kids, not the government. She then pointed to the statistic that one in four graduates are functionally illiterate. On part of this, Gabbard said schools should focus on teaching children the fundamentals like math, science and history.