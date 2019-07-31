Tucker Fire engulfs Northern Calif.’s Modoc County

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:12 AM PT — Wednesday, July 31, 2019

A national forest in Northern California is engulfed in flames as more than 14,000 acres burned in just one day. On Tuesday, Modoc County officials said only 10-percent of the blaze had been contained since it began over the weekend

The fire, pinned the Tucker Fire, is reportedly the largest the state has seen this year, and was likely caused by ignition from vehicles traveling along a nearby highway.

NWS Alert> Fire Weather Watch in effect from Thursday afternoon in Modoc County #cawx https://t.co/UN9GACJt6c — ⚡️ California Weather Alerts (@SimpleWeatherCA) July 31, 2019

As it continues to spread, officials are worried about the Clear Lake Hills mountain range, which is the home of several archaeological locations.

“The Forest Service takes very seriously protecting heritage resources, and maintains a catalog of identified sites,” stated Ken Sandusky, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service.

400 firefighters are currently on site battling the blaze. Officials hope to fully contain the fire by the end of this week.