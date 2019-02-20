Trending

TSX moves higher as gold powers gains in material stocks

Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 20, 2019

(Reuters) – Gains in material companies pulled higher Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, as gold prices rose on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.

– Investors are focused on the latest developments in the talks in Washington, and President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested he was open to extending the deadline to complete negotiations.

– Up to now, it was assumed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports would rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if no deal was reached by the March 1 deadline

– The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 percent as gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,341.9 an ounce.

– Barrick Gold rose 1.6 percent after the miner outlined a plan to settle disputes between its Acacia Mining unit and Tanzania’s government.

– The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bombardier Inc, which jumped 5.4 percent. Hudbay Minerals followed, up 2.6 percent after posting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

– At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.71 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,965.15.

– Five of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, weighed down by the energy sector’s 0.1 percent drop.

– U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.7 percent. [O/R]

– On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 132 declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.76 million shares traded.

– Uni-Select Inc fell 21.7 percent, the most on the TSX, after the auto parts distributor’s fourth-quarter results failed to impress.

The second biggest decliner was Aritzia Inc, down 7.9 percent after a secondary stock offering.

– The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Crius Energy Trust.

– The TSX posted one new 52-week high and one new low.

– Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 36.83 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

