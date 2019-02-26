Trending

TSX futures fall on global cues

The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto
The Toronto Stock Exchange sign is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 26, 2019

(Reuters) – Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged lower on Tuesday, taking cues from world markets, which took a breather after scaling a five-month high.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index inched down 0.02 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

World shares took a breather on Tuesday having scaled a five-month high, while Britain’s pound charged to a one-month top on renewed speculation that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was being bundled towards delaying Brexit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 44.02 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 16,057.03 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher non-interest expenses and lower income from its domestic business.

Bank of Montreal reported a 10 percent increase in first quarter earnings, benefiting from a strong performance at its personal & commercial banking business in the United States.

Thomson Reuters on Tuesday reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, stripping out the impact of currency, helped by higher sales at its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc: RBC raises price target to C$86 from C$80.

George Weston Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$139 from C$138.

Trevali Mining Corp: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1,324.3; fell 0.17 percent [GOL/]

US crude: $55.48; was unchanged 0 percent [O/R]

Brent crude: $65.2; rose 0.68 percent [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Dec: Expected 1.290 mln; Prior 1.322 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Dec: Prior 4.5 pct

0830 Housing starts number for Dec: Expected 1.250 mln; Prior 1.256 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Dec: Prior 3.2 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.4 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 5.8 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 269.2

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.1 pct

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Dec: Expected 4.5 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Feb: Expected 124.7; Prior 120.2

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior -2

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Feb: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Feb: Prior -8

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Feb: Prior -4.8

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Feb: Prior 14.9

(Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

