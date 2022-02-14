Toronto index opens lower as energy stocks track weaker crude prices



The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 14, 2022

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by energy stocks as crude prices fell after Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two countries.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 111.69 points, or 0.52%, at 21,437.15.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)