TSX opens flat as energy stocks offset gains in materials



FILE PHOTO: The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index was muted at the open on Friday as a drop in energy shares offset gains in materials stocks, with rising coronavirus cases globally weighing on sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.89 points, or 0.01%, at 16,911.7.

