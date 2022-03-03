TSMC says checking impact from Taiwan power outages



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan chip maker TSMC said on Thursday a number of its plants in Taiwan experienced short “power dips”, after large parts of the island were hit by power cuts, and it was checking if there was “any actual impact”.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chip maker.

