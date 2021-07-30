TSMC reports gas contamination at key chip plant which supplies Apple – Nikkei



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

(Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s key plant that makes processors for Apple Inc was hit with a contamination of gas used in the chipmaking process, Nikkei reported on Friday.

“As of now the incident does not have an obvious impact on the operation,” TSMC said, according to the Nikkei report.

All the latest processors for the upcoming iPhones and Mac computers are produced at the facility, Fab 18, Nikkei said.

The gas contamination had only a limited impact on the chip manufacturing process, Nikkei added, citing sources.

TSMC and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

