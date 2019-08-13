Tsitsipas and Kyrgios to play in Laver Cup



FILE PHOTO: Aug 3, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a volley against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (not pictured) in a menÕs singles semifinal of the 2019 Citi Open at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 3, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a volley against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (not pictured) in a menÕs singles semifinal of the 2019 Citi Open at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to make his debut at the Laver Cup in Geneva in September for Team Europe while Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was also named in Team World, the organizers said on Tuesday.

The Laver Cup, a three-day team event between Europe and the rest of the world, became an official part of the ATP Tour in May this year following its runaway success in its first two editions in Prague and Chicago.

The event, named after Australian great Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1969, drew sellout crowds last year as a number of top-ranked players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic took part with the Europeans winning 13-8.

“It’s like a dream come true to be part of this incredible team, with Roger and Rafa (Nadal), who I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid, along with Dominic (Thiem), Sascha (Alexander Zverev) and Fabio (Fognini),” Tsitsipas said in a statement.

“In tennis we are always out on the court alone, it’s such an individual sport. It’s going to be a new experience for me to play on a team, especially this team of unbelievable champions.”

Tsitsipas and Kyrgios put on a show in the Citi Open in Washington earlier this month where the Australian outlasted the young Greek in an enthralling semi-final that was decided by a final set tiebreak.

Kyrgios is no stranger to the Laver Cup, having played for Team World in the first two editions which were both won by Team Europe.

“I’ve always said that the Laver Cup is my favorite week of the year, and how much it means to me to get around the team and play for something bigger than just myself,” Kyrgios said.

“We’ve had some heartbreaking losses over the past couple of years and it means the world to me to have the chance to get out there again with the team and try to get the win for Team World.”

John McEnroe, a seven-times Grand Slam singles champion, is the captain of Team World while Team Europe are led by his former arch-rival and 11-times Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

The Laver Cup will run from Sept. 20-22.

Team Europe: Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Fabio Fognini.

Team World: Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)