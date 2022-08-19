Trump’s Haters

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, Guest Commentator

This article, written by Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, also appeared in "American Greatness." Theodore Roosevelt is the author of "The Plot to Destroy Trump – How the Deep State Fabricated the Russian Dossier to Subvert the President."

An accounting of the many and various kinds of Trump hatred and what the president needs to realize about them.

At times it seems that almost the whole world is against Donald J. Trump. At least the liberal-socialist, RINO, and neocon world—that is to say, the formidable, oligarchic uniparty—is.

Trump was castigated endlessly by the Left and their fake media for six long years, made the fall guy in the phony Russian collusion hoax, wrongly impeached twice, and now is at the center of the illegitimate and partisan January 6 committee. They seek to indict him so he can never run for office again. The obvious goal is to remove him from the political scene altogether.

The NeverTrumpers never stop. The neocons and loser Liz Cheney types never cease loathing him. Inside the Beltway, the ruling class establishment doesn’t want and will thwart his return. And all the elites—not just those in the deep state—are moving in for the final kill.

In 2018, I wrote a book the FBI did not want you to read titled, The Plot to Destroy Trump: How the Deep State Fabricated the Russian Dossier to Subvert the President. The hate continues unabated. And make no mistake, that hate is activated as it has become increasingly vehement, visceral, and actionable.

And now we have witnessed the full weaponization of the Department of Justice and its Stasi-like police force, the FBI, to invade the former president’s private residence. All of this over some trumped-up baloney charge about archival records (boxes of memos, talking points, a menu, and a napkin) that may be classified (please, the president himself controls that designation).

To many of us, it looks more like a fishing expedition than a legitimate investigation.

The Obama-appointed librarian behind this farce is a bloviating Trump hater. The magistrate who signed off on the warrant isn’t even a high-level, confirmed judge—and, indeed, is another Obamaite. He was a Jeffrey Epstein defender. He is silly, woke, and (no surprise) a full-strength Trump hater.

The raid (what else would you call it? A political vendetta?) was obviously approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of the FBI Christopher Wray with the full consent of “the Big Guy” so as to keep Trump from running for office again. It is goon squad police action targeting political enemies, the likes of which you’d expect in places like Cuba, Venezuela, or some African shithole.

The Democrats all have something to lose. A lot.

With Trump back in power, they would not only be swept out of office, but everything they have attempted would be rescinded. Many of them would be shown to be the criminals they are. These banana republic tactics are a new low in Trump hate.

With so many negatives and haters abounding, what’s a man to do? Thankfully Trump is no normal man, so here is a list of what I suspect, by now, he realizes:

No matter who or what you are or achieve, there will always be those who oppose you.Trump does not expect a life without foes. He has played in the rough-and-tumble world of business, gaming, and media. But politics is a true blood sport, and the stakes have never been higher. People disliking a mean tweet or a rude gesture is a negligible, lower level of hate. In hate, there are differences in degree: from dislike to disdain to death wishes. Trump knows this.

No one is perfect—everyone has blemishes and some baggage. In public life, these generally get magnified.

Trump is no saint, and he has said and done things that amplify many of those tendencies and traits. He speaks his mind and calls a spade a spade. Some people, all along the political spectrum, dislike this, or worse, while others hate it and him because of it. He is not a greasy politician. He is in it for the American people, not himself, which they don’t get.

There are Democrats (progressives and socialists) who disagree with Trump’s policies.

Trump has made it clear he will not allow socialism or any form of Marxism in America. That means the other party and all who embrace it are firmly set against Trump. They want to stop him as much as he wants to stop them. Endless hate is their vernacular. They cannot restrain themselves.

There are Democrats who are afraid Trump will win if (and when) he runs again.

One hundred percent of today’s Democrats oppose Trump and run against him full time and full speed. The mainstream media also falls into this category. You can’t watch CNN, MSNBC, or the other networks, without hardcore Trump hate. Losing power means losing control, and this makes them all seek the complete demonization of Trump, MAGA, and anyone in that camp, his backers and voters. There are Republicans (globalists) who disagree with Trump’s policies.

Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, George Soros, and all the one-world globalists so often in the news clearly detest Trump. But let’s not forget the Republicans in Name Only who opposed his agenda from the start. They will do anything to keep him from the helm a second time. Some of this is public, but much of it happens behind the scenes. Stabs in the back, disregard, plotting, and fear—lots of fearmongering.

There are rivals among Republicans who want to be Trump or become the next president.

Politics within a given party, at times, can be just as bloody and messy as between opposing parties, often more so. How many Republicans want to replace Trump now, or as soon as humanly possible? Political ambition runs deep. I can conjure about 25 names in waiting. They want Trump to falter, fail, or become tied up and deemed ineligible.

There are Republicans who are embarrassed by their own inability to do what Trump actually did (Think Mitt Romney, anyone named Bush, and Dick Cheney).

Some Republicans have developed a very special form of hatred. Pierre Delecto, the suave Mormon from Utah, is a sour puss because not only did he lose to Obama, but Trump embarrassingly played him like a fiddle when he interviewed him to be his secretary of state. The Cheney clan exhibits an even deeper level of hate. The warmonger-in-chief called Trump a “coward.” Those are fighting words. And his now former Wyoming congresswoman daughter (who was expected to be Jeb Bush’s vice president) knows she has no future in a party with Trump.

There are Republicans who realize that the 2020 election was rigged but did nothing about it.

Trump is a reminder of their moral cowardice and silence. They are like the people who refused to look through Galileo’s telescope or, worse yet, did look but claimed to see nothing unusual. Think of Bill Barr, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal here.

The establishment, country club, free trade, libertarian, and low taxes crowd who care about nothing else but their bottom lines don’t want any more Trump. They threw shade at him all along, helped to rig and call the last election against him, and now want nothing more than to put him away for good.

You can tell who the haters are by noticing how they insist that the rules need greater enforcement hereafter. It’s not just that we have a two-tiered justice system; it’s that Lady Justice herself is no longer blind. Hillary Clinton (of private server and BleachBit fame) and her Epstein-adjacent playboy husband (think of the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation) go unprosecuted. Even more notably, Hunter Biden (with the “laptop from hell” showing ample evidence of felony after felony, not to mention bribery and payoffs from hostile regimes) goes unprosecuted.

Many Republicans and Democrats want Trump to go away by any means necessary. But with the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, they’ve made Trump a kind of martyr and guaranteed he will not go away.

Few people in all of history have the moxie, fortitude, and stamina of Donald Trump. And fortunately, there is a 75 million and growing army of Trump lovers.

