Trump won’t accept a bad trade deal with China: White House adviser



FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

March 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump will accept a bad trade deal with China are “totally inaccurate,” White House trade adviser Clete Willems said at an event on Friday.

Willems said the two countries had made progress in talks but that there was still much more left to be done.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)