Trump will speak at a White House event on Saturday: CNN



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter wearing a protective face mask as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where it was announced he will work for at least several days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

October 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump, who is infected with the coronavirus, will speak at an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, CNN said on Friday, citing unnamed White House officials.

It gave no details about the event.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)